Joyce Bawah Mogtari Accuses Akufo-Addo Government of Fiscal Recklessness

Joyce Bawah Mogtari, spokesperson for President-elect John Dramani Mahama, has criticized the outgoing administration of President Akufo-Addo, accusing it of financial recklessness, which she believes contributed to the defeat of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2024 general elections.

Speaking on TV3 on Thursday, December 12, Mogtari questioned the government’s management of borrowed funds, stating that it had failed to account for the money it borrowed.

“Fiscal discipline is key, and the Akufo-Addo administration engaged in fiscal recklessness,” Mogtari said, suggesting that the economic challenges the country is facing played a pivotal role in the election results.

In response to the election outcome, Mahama, who is set to assume office in the coming months, pledged to review and revise Ghana’s agreements with international development partners. The former president emphasized the need to align these partnerships with the country’s current economic realities and the aspirations of his incoming government. Speaking during a courtesy call by United Nations Resident Coordinator Charles Abani, Mahama outlined the importance of forging partnerships that would support Ghana’s recovery and future development.

“This adjustment is crucial and will help put the new government on the same springboard with our development partners to begin rebuilding the economy and the country,” Mahama stated, underlining the importance of swift action to realign Ghana’s development priorities with the realities of today.

Transition Process Guided by Law

The transition process between the outgoing and incoming administrations will be guided by the Presidential Transition Act, which mandates the formation of a Transition Team within 24 hours after the declaration of election results. This ensures continuity and facilitates smooth collaboration with development partners.

Mahama indicated that a key priority for his administration would be managing Ghana’s existing debt repayments and ensuring the country does not default again. He emphasized the need for urgent discussions with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank to reconfigure ongoing programs in line with his government’s priorities.

“Looking at the existing programs, we need to tweak them to meet the realities of today… One of our main concerns is the issue of debt repayments. We need to see how we can smooth them so that we don’t default again, which will be more catastrophic than the current defaulting,” Mahama remarked.

Managing Debt and Economic Stability

Ghana is currently under a 36-month $3 billion Extended Credit Facility with the IMF, as well as several agreements with the World Bank, including funding for the Ghana Financial Stability Project and the Ghana Energy Sector Recovery Programme. Mahama stressed that managing debt repayments would be a critical task as he works toward stabilizing the economy.

While acknowledging the challenges ahead, Mahama expressed confidence in meeting the high expectations of Ghanaians, who delivered a strong mandate for him in the election, securing 6,328,397 valid votes (56.55%).

“I don’t kid myself that it is going to be an easy task; it is going to be quite tough. I anticipated that we were going to win, but I didn’t anticipate the margin by which we were going to win. That is an indication that Ghanaians have very high expectations,” Mahama said, reaffirming his commitment to working tirelessly to meet those demands.

Global Collaboration and Domestic Concerns

Mahama also highlighted the importance of global partnerships in Ghana’s economic recovery, noting the support of the United Nations (UN) in addressing challenges such as food security. With concerns about potential food shortages, Mahama expressed his intent to collaborate with agencies like UNICEF and UNHCR to alleviate these issues and support Ghanaians through the current economic difficulties.

UN Resident Coordinator Charles Abani praised the peaceful conduct of Ghana’s 2024 elections, describing them as a model of democratic excellence in Africa. He reassured Mahama of the UN’s full support in his upcoming presidency, stating, “We know your presidency is just about to unfold, and I can assure you of our collaboration.”

As Ghana prepares for a new chapter under Mahama’s leadership, the focus is firmly set on rebuilding the economy, managing debt, and fostering international partnerships to ensure a stable and prosperous future for the country.