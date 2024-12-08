Joyce Bawah Mogtari Confirms Mahama Will Address the Nation After Electoral Commission’s Declaration

Following a decisive victory in the 2024 presidential elections, Joyce Bawah Mogtari, the spokesperson for former President John Dramani Mahama, confirmed that Mahama will address the nation once the Electoral Commission officially declares him the winner.

In the early hours of the day, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential candidate, made a gracious call to Mahama, conceding the election. This act of sportsmanship highlights the peaceful transition of power that has become a cornerstone of Ghana’s democratic process.

Speaking on behalf of Mahama, Joyce Bawah Mogtari expressed deep gratitude to the people of Ghana for overwhelmingly endorsing Mahama’s vision for change. “On behalf of His Excellency John Dramani Mahama, I extend our heartfelt thanks to the people of Ghana for their emphatic endorsement,” she said.

“This is a clear mandate for the change we promised—a chance to reset the economy and build the Ghana we want,” Mogtari added, emphasizing the significance of the mandate and the journey ahead.