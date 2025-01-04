Joyce Bawah Mogtari Criticizes Akufo-Addo’s Final SONA for Lack of Humility and Reflection

Joyce Bawah Mogtari, Special Aide and spokesperson for President-elect John Mahama’s 2024 campaign, has expressed deep disappointment with President Akufo-Addo’s final State of the Nation Address (SONA).

Speaking on JoyNews’ Newsfile on January 4, Mogtari criticized the outgoing president for what she saw as a lack of humility and remorse in his address, which many Ghanaians had hoped would reflect on the challenges faced during his tenure.

“I was deeply disappointed after listening to President Akufo-Addo deliver his final State of the Nation Address,” Mogtari said, clearly frustrated. “I didn’t hear a shred of regret, a modicum of sadness, or a touch of respect for those who went out there to elect him into office in 2016. The very same people who endorsed his presidency did not get what they were expecting yesterday.”

Mogtari’s comments were a direct response to the president’s failure to address the public’s growing discontent with his administration. Amidst a struggling economy, rising unemployment, and increasing protests, many had hoped that Akufo-Addo’s final address would include reflection on these issues and an acknowledgment of the nation’s struggles.

“A simple touch of regret, a gesture of humility, could have gone a long way in preserving the image of a man who, at one point, proudly said that his biggest moment must have been to serve Ghanaians as president,” she continued. She stressed that a humble acknowledgment from the president would have shown empathy for the hardships many Ghanaians are currently facing.

Mogtari, who has decades of political experience, had expected Akufo-Addo to show contrition, especially during the final days of his leadership. “Having been in the political space for so long, he was expected to show a touch of humility at last in the final embers of his time in office,” she said.