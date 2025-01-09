Joyce Bawah Mogtari Criticizes Government’s Mismanagement of National Projects and Finances

Joyce Bawah Mogtari, special aide to former President John Dramani Mahama, has delivered a scathing critique of the current government’s handling of national projects and finances, emphasizing the dire consequences of stalled initiatives and mismanagement of public funds.

In a recent interview on GHOne TV, Mogtari expressed frustration over the Pwalugu Dam project, which she referred to as a “missed opportunity for agricultural transformation”. The project, intended to provide crucial infrastructure for the northern regions of Ghana, has failed to materialize despite a reported $11.8 million investment.

“With $11.8 million gone, there’s nothing to show for it,” Mogtari lamented. “This dam could have provided irrigation for year-round farming in the northern regions. These failures demand accountability.” Her frustration was palpable as she underscored the significant missed opportunity for regional development, leaving critical agricultural infrastructure absent.

Mogtari continued to press for greater transparency and accountability in the government’s spending, particularly when projects fail to meet their objectives. “We cannot afford to let this continue,” she warned. “People need to be held responsible for the billions of cedis being wasted on projects that don’t deliver.”

Shifting her focus to the National Democratic Congress (NDC)’s efforts to combat corruption, Mogtari introduced the Oral Witness and Records (ORAL) platform, an initiative designed to complement existing anti-corruption bodies. She clarified that the platform was not intended to replace the Attorney General or other established institutions, but rather to serve as a supplementary tool to collect and preserve evidence for further legal action.

“ORAL is not here to replace the Attorney General or other institutions,” Mogtari explained. “Its purpose is to collect evidence, preserve it, and prepare comprehensive reports for the Attorney General’s Office.” She noted that once the Attorney General is appointed, ORAL will hand over all its findings for further investigation and action.

Mogtari emphasized that the ORAL platform was designed with the goal of ensuring no gaps in the fight against corruption, particularly during the transition period, and to guarantee that the commitment to accountability remains intact.