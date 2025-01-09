Joyce Bawah Mogtari Discusses NDC’s Efforts to Tackle Corruption and Promote Transparency

Joyce Bawah Mogtari, a special aide to former President John Dramani Mahama, has outlined the National Democratic Congress (NDC)’s ongoing efforts to combat corruption and improve transparency within Ghana’s political system during an interview on GHOne TV.

Mogtari revealed the introduction of the Oral Witness and Records (ORAL) platform, a new initiative designed to gather evidence, protect witnesses, and provide a secure channel for citizens to report information related to corruption. According to her, the platform is an integral part of the NDC’s strategy to showcase its commitment to fighting corruption, particularly during the transition period.

“The purpose of ORAL is straightforward—collect and preserve evidence, protect witnesses, and create a platform for citizens to share information,” she said. “This is part of a broader strategy to ensure the government demonstrates its commitment to fighting corruption during the transition period.”

Mogtari stressed that the ORAL platform is not just a reactive measure, but a proactive initiative aimed at strengthening Ghana’s democratic processes and ensuring that corruption does not have a place in public office.

In addition to highlighting this new initiative, Mogtari also addressed instances of mismanagement under the current government, emphasizing the need for greater accountability. She expressed frustration with what she described as “unprecedented nepotism and corruption” across various sectors. She cited the National Cathedral project, which she claims wasted over $60 million with no tangible outcomes, and the PDS deal, which resulted in the loss of a crucial Millennium Compact for power distribution and wasted $12 million.

“These funds could have been used to improve electricity access for Ghanaians,” Mogtari noted, underscoring her concerns about the inefficiencies and corruption that have marred the current administration’s handling of public resources.

Her comments reflect the NDC’s broader commitment to enhancing accountability and transparency in government operations.