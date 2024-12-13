Joyce Bawah Mogtari Highlights Key Focus Areas for Mahama’s Potential Second Term

Joyce Bawah Mogtari, special aide to former President John Dramani Mahama, has outlined what the nation can expect from Mahama’s leadership should he secure a second term in office.

In an interview on Starr FM, Mogtari emphasized that Mahama’s leadership will prioritize efficiency, particularly in the areas of implementation, supervision, and monitoring of governance.

Mogtari stressed that the success of a president goes beyond their vision and policies; it largely depends on the competence of the individuals appointed to key positions. She pointed out that effective leadership requires oversight to ensure that appointed officials perform their roles to the highest standard.

“A president’s effectiveness can be undermined if the individuals assisting in governance are not properly supervised,” she explained. “It’s essential that those in positions of power are closely monitored to ensure they are delivering results and using their skills to benefit the country.”

Additionally, Mogtari made it clear that Mahama’s administration would not tolerate inefficiency. She emphasized that anyone failing to meet the administration’s expectations would be held accountable, with possible dismissal from their positions.

“We are not in the business of tolerating inefficiency,” she declared. “Anyone not contributing effectively to the administration’s goals will be held accountable.”

In a direct comparison to the current government, Mogtari also underscored that Mahama’s administration would ensure strict adherence to standards, unlike what she suggested had been seen with Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia under the current government.