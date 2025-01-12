Joyce Dzidzor Mensah Critiques High Cost of Living in Accra, Compares it to Europe

Germany-based Ghanaian socialite and singer Joyce Dzidzor Mensah has sparked an important conversation about the rising cost of living in Accra.

In a candid video shared on Facebook, she expressed her frustration with the high prices in Ghana’s capital, drawing comparisons to her experiences in Europe, where she finds basic necessities more affordable.

Joyce’s concerns resonate deeply with many Ghanaians, especially those living in urban areas like Accra, who face daily challenges due to the rising costs of food, rent, and utilities. “I just don’t understand how a developing country like Ghana has such expensive living costs,” Joyce said with palpable frustration. “In Europe, you can walk into a supermarket, and with a reasonable budget, you can fill your basket. But here in Accra, it’s shocking how much people have to pay for basic groceries.”

Her observation underscores the growing disparity between the cost of living in Ghana and more developed nations, with basic items like food becoming increasingly unaffordable for ordinary citizens. Joyce also compared utility bills, acknowledging that while they might be higher in Europe, she found the overall cost of living there to be far more reasonable than in Accra.

Adding to her critique, Joyce addressed troubling farming practices in Ghana, specifically accusing some farmers of using unapproved chemicals to accelerate the growth of their crops. According to her, this practice enables farmers to offer cheaper prices, but it also raises serious concerns about consumer health. “What’s even sadder,” Joyce remarked, “is that these same farmers don’t eat the crops they sell. They keep the organic, safer produce for their families while selling the chemically-treated ones to unsuspecting consumers. It’s unfair and dangerous.”

Her comments highlight the growing concerns about food safety and the need for stricter agricultural regulations in Ghana. As the cost of living continues to rise, Joyce’s outspoken reflections serve as a reminder of the challenges faced by many Ghanaians, as well as the need for broader conversations around sustainability, health, and economic equity in the country.