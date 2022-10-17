Joyce Larko Steiner becomes first African Chairperson of WDP International Committee

Madam Joyce Larko Steiner, a Programme and Advocacy Director, Christian Council of Ghana (CCG), has been inducted as the first African Chairperson of the World Day of Prayer International Committee.

She takes over from the Reverend Laurence Gangloff from Strasburg, France, the immediate past Chairperson, and will serve for five years.

The World Day of Prayer (WDP) is an international, ecumenical Christian laywomen’s initiative, who have been conducting an annual day of prayer since 1927.

The induction service was organised by the WDP in collaboration with the CCG in Accra and hosted by the St Barnabas Anglican Church, Osu.

Madam Steiner, who holds a PhD in Guidance and Counselling Psychology, started her career as a Home Science Teacher at the Osu Presby Home Science Centre from 1984 to 1994, until she moved to work with the CCG, serving in various capacities.

These include youth programme officer, coordinator of women and children, and programme manager, Gender and Human Rights.

Her participation in the World Day of Prayer dates back to 1994 when she joined the Christian Council, becoming the liaison person for Ghana WDP National Committee in 2002.

She has worked at different levels of the Movement until on June 16, 2022, when she was elected to the highest office.

By her induction, she has been mandated to, among other roles, call meetings of the International Committee, ensure the production and distribution of the annual international WDP materials, implement the recommendation made at the International Meeting and in event of emergency make decisions on behalf of the International Committee.

The Right Rev Dr George Kotei Neequaye, Suffragan Bishop, Anglican Diocese of Accra, conducted the induction service and urged Madam Steiner to continue to serve humanity, especially women, in diligence and in the way of God.

He charged the World Day of Prayer membership to also continue to pray for the salvation of perishing souls.

Miss Katie Anne Reimer, the Executive Director, WDP international Committee, congratulated the inductee, saying; “She brings with her, confidence, wisdom, spirt of kindness and empathy to lead the Committee.”

Rev Dr Cyril Fayose, the General Secretary, CCG, said it was gratifying that Madam Steiner was the first African to occupy that position.

“While this is not surprising, for the time it took an African to hold the top position, for those of us who know you and are well acquainted with your work, we are not in the least surprised at your elevation,” he said.

“We are living witnesses to your accomplishments, dedication to duty and perseverance.”

The common ecumenical worship service of local communities in nearly 170 countries is slated for the first Friday of March, each year.

The worldwide growth of the movement calls for national, regional and international involvement in planning and responsibility for the World Day of Prayer.

The International Committee was formed in 1968 and meets every four years when representatives of national/regional committees gather in different areas of the world to participate.

The Chairperson was elected from Africa at the last International Meeting hosted by the Committee in Scotland, after about 100 years of existence of the movement.