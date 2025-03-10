Joyce Olong Returns With New Single “Heartstrings”

Acclaimed artist Joyce Olong releases her latest single, “Heartstrings,” off her forthcoming project. A deeply personal and evocative song that explores themes of love, resilience, and the human experience.

“Heartstrings” showcases Joyce’s unique blend of musical styles, incorporating elements of Afrobeat, R&B, and soul. Her powerful vocals and poignant lyrics are at the forefront, inviting fans on a journey through her heart and soul.

Joyce Olong is excited to share “Heartstrings” with the world and hopes that her music will inspire and uplift.

Listen to ‘Heartstrings’ here https://africori.to/heartstrings