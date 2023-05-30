Joycelyn Siaw-Asamoah Launches Her first Anthology of Poems, “Song of A Caged Bird and Other Poems”

The Founder of One Life Aid Foundation (OLAF), Joycelyn Siaw-Asamoah has written and launched her collection of poems to coincide with the African Women In Poetry Festival.

She launched her first Anthology of Poems, “Song of A Caged Bird and Other Poems” which explores a range of life experiences and catalogues memories of emotions, aspiration and success.

The 189 paged-book which has 73 different poems, is Edited by Gameli Tordzro.

Speaking during the launch of her book, Joycelyn Siaw-Asamoah said, her inspiration came from her love for arts when growing up.

According to her, she does write poetry regularly and just felt she wanted to put her works together.

Joycelyn Siaw-Asamoah averred that “Some of the poems are very sad, but that’s life,” explaining that, she wrote most of her poems during her school days in the United Kingdom (UK) where she experienced as a woman and a black woman.

“Most people out there see the black woman as people with a black mind and black mentality…but I believe that is not the case and the time has come for us to change that narrative.”

“I sometimes cry, sometimes I am inspired and want to change the world with my writing,” she said.

She also indicated that most of the 73 poems are more of imaginary poems which she wrote about general experiences in life.

She said; “As days passed by, the desire to bring into a portfolio the different aspects of what I see before my mind’s eye in life events became stronger and stronger. I could no longer only imagine or write them on my sketchbook. It was time for me assemble them together in a real book. Song Of A Caged Bird and Other Stories is an anthology that talks about everything, affection, life, motivation, imagination, blues and blissful moments, enticing and tantalizing thoughts.

According to her, life is more colourful when we fully comprehend the gift of nature in our hands: From sad and sometimes harsh melodies of a Cages bird to relaxing words of encouragement.

Song Of A Caged Bird And Other Poems she noted, is a collection of expressions and communication of natural human interaction and daily life dealings where everything in our world crates and makes meaning of greater importance making ordinary things become valuable.

“I hope that this book will serve as an example of a diverse and inclusive publication of the Ghana Education Service (GES), taking into consideration that throughout the process, from the call for submission to the final selection of poems, we insisted that there be a balance between all identities represented in the application process,” she said.

She also hopes that GES will adopt some of her poems especially “The Rain Has Come” for school children.