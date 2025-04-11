Jozzy2pf and Zille Oaks Unite For New Trap Single “No Fakes”

Emerging Nigerian rapper Jozzy2pf has burst onto the scene with his new single “No Fakes”, a fiery collaboration with fellow Nigerian artist Zille Oaks. The track delivers an uncompromising message about authenticity, loyalty, and cutting ties with anything inauthentic, set against a gritty trap beat that hits with relentless energy.

Born in Ebonyi State and now making waves in South Africa, Jozzy2pf uses “No Fakes” to establish his signature sound—raw lyricism blended with a global hustle mentality. His sharp, no-nonsense verses reflect his commitment to staying true to himself and his circle, while Zille Oaks elevates the track with his own dynamic flow. Together, they create a hard-hitting anthem for anyone who values realness over pretense.

“This song is my introduction to the world,” says Jozzy2pf. “I’m here to make music that speaks to the dreamers, the underdogs, and everyone who’s tired of anything fake.”

With “No Fakes”, Jozzy2pf isn’t just entering the hip-hop scene—he’s demanding attention. The track sets the stage for what promises to be a bold and unapologetic career.

Listen to “No Fakes” on all platforms here https://ditto.fm/no-fakes-jozzy2pf