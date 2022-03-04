JTA Strikes Deal With Morocco Embassy To Promote Tourism In Ghana, Morocco

The Moroccan Embassy has affirmed its commitment to partner the Journalists for Tourism Advocacy (JTA) to adequately promote tourism in Ghana and Morocco.

The Embassy has assured JTA of more collaborations but emphasized that both inbound and outbound tourism development should be the primary focus of JTA members.

His Excellency Imane Ouaadil, Moroccan Ambassador to Ghana, who gave the assurance called for increased cooperation between media practitioners in both countries in tourism development to enhance business opportunities.

Ambassador Ouaadil made the remark when the Executive Director of JTA, Mr Zambaga Rufai Saminu, led a team of senior journalists to pay a courtesy call on the Ambassador as part of effort to provide effective social platforms and media coverage to engender tourism development in Morocco and Ghana.

The team was accompanied by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of MoonTouch Travel Limited, Radia Adama Saani, who was providing the technical assistance for the travel package of the group to Morocco.

Mr Rufai noted that tourism was an integral part of the national economies of both countries and expressed the hope that members of JTA were in the position to promote both inbound and outbound tourism potential in the two countries as a commitment.

He mentioned that a number of initiatives have been adopted since the launch of JTA, including capacity building for journalists with interest in tourism, and hinted of moves to create new platforms to honor journalists who were promoting tourism in the country.

“We will offer genuine support and platforms to journalists willing to go the extra mile to push the frontiers of tourism to improve the fortunes of the sector. As far as we are concerned, we will collaborate and cooperate with the Moroccan Embassy and other relevant institutions and organizations to drive the promotion of tourism”, he stated.

Later in an interview with the GNA, Mr Rufai hinted that eight Ghanaian journalists who were also members of JTA would have the opportunity to travel to Morocco to study and report appropriately on the development of tourism in the country.

He said while in Morocco, the journalists would visit exciting tourism destinations in Casablanca, the commercial capital of Morocco, Rabat, the administrative capital and Marrakech, the tourism capital of Morocco.

He explained that the travel opportunity was a collaboration between the Moroccan Embassy and JTA with support from MoonTouch Travel Ltd.

The move, he said formed part of JTA’s plan to develop a working partnership with the Embassy of Morocco in Ghana to promote both inbound and outbound tourism between the two countries.

JP/KOA/LAA

March 4, 2022.