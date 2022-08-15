Juaben MCE cautions contractor against shoddy work

Mr Omane Aboagye, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Juaben in the Ashanti Region, has told contractors working on the Kubease-Juaben road to deliver quality work to ensure value for money.

He said the people of the Municipality who were the beneficiaries of the project would not accept any shoddy work that could not stand the test of time.

The MCE, who was inspecting the progress of work on the 21- kilometre road, said the quality of the road must not be compromised under any circumstance.

He underlined the importance of that stretch to the local economy, saying that it would facilitate easy transportation of goods, especially to market centres.

“This is a very important road that connects many cocoa growing communities in the Municipality so we must all be interested in the quality of work,” he noted.

Mr Aboagye urged the contractors to adhere to the completion schedule of the road to ease the plight of farmers in the transportation of their farm produce to the markets.

Mr Anthony Sarfo, Project Foreman of Prestige Company Limited, the company executing the project, assured the MCE that quality materials were being used and that the project would be completed within 12 months.