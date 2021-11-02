Juaben MCE nominee arrested

The Ashanti Regional Police Command on Monday arrested Mr Alex Sarfo Kantanka, Municipal Chief Executive nominee for Juaben in the Ashanti Region, to assist Police investigations.

A statement signed by Superintendent Alexander Kwaku Obeng, Director, Public Affairs of the Ghana Police Service, said the arrest was in connection with a viral video of the nominee, allegedly demanding a refund of some sums of money he had allegedly paid to Assembly Members to vote for his confirmation as the MCE for the Juaben Municipal Area.

It said after his caution statement was taken, Mr Kantanka was granted bail.

The statement said Police investigations would continue and assured the public that anyone who broke the law would be arrested and subjected to due legal process, “since no one is above the law.”

GNA