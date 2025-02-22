Juaben MP Demands Robust Social Justice Reforms to Bridge Ghana’s Inequality Gap

Francis Owusu-Akyaw, Member of Parliament for Juaben in the Ashanti Region, has issued a compelling call for Ghana to prioritize social justice as a cornerstone of national development, urging lawmakers to transform constitutional ideals into tangible equity for all citizens.

Speaking during Parliament’s commemoration of World Social Justice Day on Thursday, Owusu-Akyaw framed education, economic empowerment, and judicial fairness as non-negotiable pillars for dismantling systemic inequalities.

“Social justice is not a mere slogan—it is a constitutional mandate and a moral imperative,” declared Owusu-Akyaw, invoking former President John Agyekum Kufuor’s emphasis on youth investment through education. He stressed that Article 25(1) of Ghana’s 1992 Constitution, which guarantees equal educational opportunities, remains unrealized for many due to persistent disparities in resource allocation and access. “When a child in remote Bawku lacks the tools afforded to one in Accra, we betray our founding principles,” he asserted.

The lawmaker also spotlighted economic inequities, citing gaps in fair labor practices and wealth distribution. He referenced the landmark Tsatsu Tsikata v. The Republic case, which underscored the necessity of due process, to argue that access to justice remains elusive for marginalized Ghanaians. “How can we speak of equality when ordinary citizens face bureaucratic labyrinths to claim their rights, while the connected navigate shortcuts?” he questioned.

Owusu-Akyaw’s appeal comes amid rising discontent over Ghana’s uneven development. Despite progress in poverty reduction, the World Bank notes that the wealthiest 10% of Ghanaians control 32% of national income, while the poorest 10% manage just 2%. Youth unemployment, hovering near 19%, further exacerbates tensions, fueling migration and disillusionment.

The Juaben MP challenged colleagues to advance reforms ensuring inclusive economic policies, such as equitable access to credit for women-led SMEs and stricter enforcement of labor laws. He also pushed for judicial reforms to expedite cases and reduce costs, enabling poorer citizens to seek redress without financial ruin.

Critics, however, argue that Ghana’s social justice framework is hamstrung by political patronage and inconsistent implementation. Past initiatives, like the Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP) program, have faced allegations of mismanagement and exclusion errors. Owusu-Akyaw acknowledged these hurdles but insisted, “The cost of inaction far outweighs the challenges of reform.”

As Ghana navigates a contentious election cycle, his remarks resonate with civil society groups demanding accountability. “Lawmakers must move beyond rhetoric,” said Emefa Apawu of the Centre for Social Justice. “We need laws with teeth and budgets that reflect our priorities.”

For now, Owusu-Akyaw’s plea amplifies a growing demand: that Ghana’s pursuit of economic growth must be inseparable from its commitment to lifting every citizen—not just the privileged few.

Read the MP’s full statement below.

𝗦𝗧𝗔𝗧𝗘𝗠𝗘𝗡𝗧 𝗢𝗡 𝗪𝗢𝗥𝗟𝗗 𝗦𝗢𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟 𝗝𝗨𝗦𝗧𝗜𝗖𝗘 𝗗𝗔𝗬 𝗧𝗢 𝗕𝗘 𝗖𝗢𝗠𝗠𝗘𝗠𝗢𝗥𝗔𝗧𝗘𝗗 𝗧𝗛𝗜𝗦 𝗗𝗔𝗬 𝗧𝗛𝗘 20TH 𝗢𝗙 𝗙𝗘𝗕𝗥𝗨𝗔𝗥𝗬 2025 𝗢𝗡 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗙𝗟𝗢𝗢𝗥 𝗢𝗙 𝗣𝗔𝗥𝗟𝗜𝗔𝗠𝗘𝗡𝗧

𝗕𝗬

𝗛𝗢𝗡 𝗙𝗥𝗔𝗡𝗖𝗜𝗦 𝗢𝗪𝗨𝗦𝗨-𝗔𝗞𝗬𝗔𝗪, 𝗠𝗣 𝗝𝗨𝗔𝗕𝗘𝗡

Mr. Speaker and distinguished Members of the House, it is an honour to stand before you today on the occasion of World Social Justice Day, a day that reminds us of our duty to build a fair and just society where all citizens have equal opportunities, irrespective of their background. Social justice is the foundation of national development, peace, and stability. It is about ensuring that every Ghanaian – regardless of gender,ethnicity, socioeconomic status, or physical ability—can enjoy the fundamental rights enshrined in our 1992 Constitution.

Mr. Speaker, permit me to recall the words spoken on the floor of this House by former President, His Excellency John Agyekum Kufuor, during his first State of the Nation Address to Parliament. Our esteemed former President stated:

“If our plans to revive the economy are to have any chance of success, we must, at the same time, invest in our young people, and my government believes that education holds the key. Equal access to educational opportunities is, in the long run, the principal instrument for achieving social justice. The present imbalance in volume and quality of the educational facilities available to urban as against the rural population is creating a social divide which our government will act decisively to reverse.”

Mr. Speaker, these words were true 24 years ago, and they are even more relevant today.

Mr. Speaker, it is without a doubt that education remains a powerful tool for promoting social justice, and our Constitution guarantees this right under Article 25(1) of the 1992 Constitution, which states that all persons shall have the right to equal educational opportunities. The landmark case of Federation of Youth Association of Ghana (FEDYAG) v Public Universities of Ghana & Ors highlighted the need for public institutions to uphold fairness in admissions and access to education. The ruling reinforced that public education must be accessible to all, regardless of their social status.

Mr. Speaker beyond education, the Constitution of Ghana is also clear in its commitment to social justice with respect to guaranteeing human rights. Specifically, Article 12 (1) of the 1992 Constitution provides that the ‘fundamental human rights and freedoms enshrined in Chapter 5 shall be respected and upheld by the Executive, Legislature, Judiciary and all other organs of government and its agencies and that, instructs every person in Ghana, whatever his race, place of origin, political opinion, colour, religion, creed or gender to be entitled to the fundamental human rights and freedoms of the individual but subject to respect for the rights and freedoms of others and for the public interest.

Mr. Speaker, social justice also extends to economic rights and fair labour practices. Article 24(1) of the 1992 Constitution guarantees the right to work under satisfactory,safe, and healthy conditions, while directing the state to take measures to ensure an economic system that provides equal opportunities for all.

Mr. Speaker, access to justice and due process is a cornerstone of social justice. The Constitution under Article 19 and 296 guarantees the right to a fair trial and due process, ensuring that no one is deprived of justice due to their economic or social status. In the case of Tsatsu Tsikata v. The Republic (2008) SCGLR 16, the Supreme Court

reinforced the principles of fair trial and due process, reminding us that justice must not only be done but must be seen to be done.

Mr. Speaker as we observe Social Justice Day, let us recommit ourselves to policies and legislative reforms that uphold these constitutional principles. We must strengthen equality before the law in all state actions,promote inclusive economic growth, and ensure that no Ghanaian is left behind. Social justice is not just a legal obligation but a moral duty that defines the character of our dear nation.

Mr. Speaker May God bless Ghana, and may justice and fairness be the foundation of our development. I am grateful for the opportunity Rt. Hon. Speaker.

Thank You