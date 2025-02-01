Juaben MP Francis Owusu-Akyaw Supports Rainstorm Victims with Relief Items and Cash Donation

In a heartfelt response to the devastation caused by a recent rainstorm in Adumasa, a farming community in the Juaben Municipality, Member of Parliament Francis Owusu-Akyaw has stepped forward to provide much-needed relief to affected residents.

The storm, which struck earlier this week, tore off the roofs of 26 houses, leaving many families displaced and struggling to rebuild their lives.

On Friday, 31 January, the MP visited the community to donate 50 bags of cement, 20 packets of roofing sheets, and GH¢10,000 to support the victims. During his visit, Hon. Owusu-Akyaw expressed his deep concern for the affected families and reaffirmed his commitment to standing by his constituents during challenging times.

“It is heartbreaking to see families lose their homes and belongings due to this disaster,” he said. “As your MP, I want you to know that you are not alone. We will work together to restore what has been lost.”

The MP also urged residents to consider building stronger structures to withstand extreme weather conditions, which are becoming increasingly common due to climate change. He further pledged to engage relevant authorities to secure additional support for the community.

The donation was met with immense gratitude from the residents, many of whom had been left helpless after the storm. Osei, a local farmer who lost his roof in the disaster, shared his relief at the MP’s intervention.

“I lost my entire roof to the storm, and I didn’t know how I was going to rebuild. This support means a lot to us. We are grateful to our MP for coming to our aid so quickly,” he said.

Another resident praised Hon. Owusu-Akyaw for his generosity and genuine concern for the community. “We have seen MPs come and go, but Hon. Owusu-Akyaw has truly shown that he cares about us. This donation will help many of us get back on our feet,” the resident added.

Community leaders also expressed their appreciation for the MP’s swift response and called on the government and other well-meaning individuals to provide further assistance to the affected families.

The rainstorm in Adumasa is a stark reminder of the vulnerability of rural communities to natural disasters, particularly in the face of changing weather patterns. While Hon. Owusu-Akyaw’s donation offers immediate relief, it also highlights the need for long-term solutions, such as improved infrastructure and disaster preparedness, to protect communities from future incidents.

As the people of Adumasa begin the process of rebuilding, the MP’s gesture serves as a beacon of hope and solidarity. However, the road to recovery will require sustained efforts from both local and national stakeholders. For now, the community can take solace in the fact that they have a representative who is willing to stand by them in their time of need.