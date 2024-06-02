Juaben MP Observes Ten Years Of #BringBackOurGirls Campaign Against Boko Haram Kidnappings

Nigeria’s Chibok Girls Abduction By Boko Haram

“10 YEARS ON- I continue to pray for the #BringBackOurGirls of the 2014 kidnappings and many more abducted girls in the conflict areas in Nigeria…”

A decade ago in April, Boko Haram kidnapped 276 secondary school girls (16-18 year olds) from their school in Chibok Nigeria.

Ama Pomaa Boateng, the Member of Parliament for Ghanas ‘ Juaben Constituency and representative of Ghana to the ECOWAS Parliament joined the global outrage and campaign with the likes of Michelle Obama to #BringBackOurGirls.

In May 2014, she joined a march to the Nigerian Embassy in Accra to hand over a petition to the Nigeria Government to make sure of the safety and arrival of the girls.

Later In 2017,whilst attending the 2017 First Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Parliament of the Fourth Legislature in Abuja, as the Vice Chair of the Gender and Women Empowerment Committee and ECOFEPA , she led the committee to meet 82 of the kidnapped girls who had been released by Boko Haram.

The Committee made cash and in-Kind donations to the girls.

In addressing the girls, parents, international community and media, Ama reiterated the need for the girls to continue their education despite the ordeals they had been through.

She assured them of Ghana’s support and encouraged the ECOWAS Communities to make safe schools for girl child education a priority.

Ten years on, many of the 2014 abducted girls are still missing and many more have been abducted in the conflict areas in Nigeria.

As we mark the 10th anniversary of these unfortunate abductions, she prays for God’s protection for them and urge authorities to take effective measures to protect children and schools.