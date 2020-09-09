Ms. Ama Pomaa Boateng, Member of Parliament for Juaben has donated a Nissan Navara pick up and three motorbikes to the Juaben Municipal Police Command.

The items, which were purchased from her share of the MP’s common fund, are to support the police in their operational duties to protect the people in the Municipality.

She told the Ghana News Agency after the presentation at Juaben that the security of the people in the constituency was one of her topmost priorities.

Ms Boateng, said Juaben was spread and scattered, and there was the need to equip the police with the needed logistics to be able to patrol all the communities to protect and ensure the safety of all citizens.

She said the only vehicle at the disposal of the police command was woefully inadequate to support the work of personnel.

The MP commended the assembly for helping to provide the police with the vehicle and the motorbikes to aid their operations and urged the officers to take good care of the vehicles and use them for the intended purpose.