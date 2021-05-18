The Juaben Municipal Directorate of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has rolled out public education on the 1992 Constitution to mark this year’s Constitution Week Celebration.

Instituted by the Commission in 2001, the Constitution Week seeks to promote constitutional literacy among the Ghanaian population and also encourage the citizenry to exercise their civic responsibilities.

“We Are One, Ghana First,” is the theme chosen for this year’s celebration, which is being observed by NCCE offices across the country.

It is against this background that officials of the Juaben office of the NCCE in the Ashanti Region have been engaging market women, artisans, professional groups, churches and mosques to educate them on the Constitution.

Mr Kodjo Adjormadoh, the Municipal Director of NCCE, who is leading the exercise, said Ghana’s return to constitutional rule was a landmark in the country’s history worth celebrating.

He said Ghanaians needed to tolerate dissenting views to ensure peaceful coexistence and national cohesion as enshrined in the Constitution.

He said it was the duty of every Ghanaian to protect the Constitution as good citizens to strengthen the peace and stability in the country.

The Municipal NCCE Director also entreated Ghanaians to respect and protect the fundamental human rights and freedoms of all citizens.

As part of strategies to ascertain the knowledge of the public on the Constitution, the NCCE officials conducted spot quizzes and gave out pocket-sized Constitution as prizes for those who got it right.