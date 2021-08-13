Juaboso GNAT commissions office complex

The Sefwi-Juaboso District branch of the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) has commissioned a multi-purpose office complex valued at GHC130,000.00 to serve the best interest of teachers.

The facility, which comes with a general office, District Secretary’s office, fully furnished guest room and kitchen, according to Mr Collins Kusi, is to enhance the operations of the Association in the Juaboso District.

He lauded the National headquarters for the financial support from the start to the completion of the project.

The District Secretary, however appealed to the National Headquarters of GNAT to assist them fence the remaining plot of land, so as to protect it from encroachment.

Mr William Boadu Abedu, Western and Western North Regional Secretary of the Union, commended the Juaboso branch for the office complex and asked them to take good care of it to last longer.

He urged teachers to be professional in their work and respect the code of ethics of the teaching profession.

Touching on the four percent increment on public sector workers salaries, he appealed to teachers to remain calm and that their leadership would seek their interest.

The Regional Union Secretary called on them to give of their best in their line of duties, noting that money was not everything in life, but self-discipline was essential.