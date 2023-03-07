Juaboso hospital gets children’s ward

Madam Martha Kwayie Manu, the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Forestry Commission, has handed over a newly built children’s ward worth GHS 300,000 to the Juaboso Government Hospital in the Western North Region.

The fully furnished facility comes VVIP ward, nurses changing room, Special Beds, and washrooms for both patients and visitors.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) after the commissioning, Madam Martha Kwayie Manu, said she was touched to support in putting up the facility when she made some donations to the hospital in 2016 and saw sick children treated on the floor due to inadequate facilities.

The Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Forestry Commission explained that funds for the construction of the children’s ward were from donations she gathered during her thanksgiving service as District Chief Executive (DCE) for Juaboso in 2017.

She continued that the commissioning of the children’s ward was another significant contribution by her as she had been donating drugs to the facility since 2016 and was hopeful this would help improve quality health care delivery at the facility especially among children.

She therefore called on institutions and other individuals to support the Juaboso government hospital in their quest to provide quality health care to residents in the area.

She further charged the staff of the hospital to take ownership of the facility and maintain it.

Dr. Marion Okor Owusu, Western North Regional Health Director commended Madam Martha Kwayie Manu for the facility and her continuous support to the Juaboso Government Hospital.

She prayed for a Neonatal intensive care unit for the Juaboso Government Hospital to support children in the area.