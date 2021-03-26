Superintendent Samuel Ntosoh, the Juaboso District Police Commander, has appealed to the Ghana Highway Authority (GHA) to rehabilitate the Juaboso-Nkwanta-Asawinso highway to reduce the robbery attacks on passengers and drivers who ply the road.

He made the appeal when confirming a robbery incident on that stretch of the road and said the thick forest coupled with the deplorable nature of the road served as a haven for robbers.

“Because the road has thick forest around, armed robbers use it as cover to perpetrate their heinous crimes. We plead with stakeholders to intervene and get the road constructed,” he said.

Giving a brief on the robbery incident, he explained that they had a tip-off early in the morning that some suspected armed men were in the middle of the road robbing people.

He said by the time the Police got to the scene, the robbers had finished their operations and left, saying if the road was good enough they might have reached the scene on time to arrest the robbers.

“By the time we got to the scene, the robbers had already left. However, police have begun investigations into the matter as suspects are on the run,” he stated.

Supt. Ntosoh added that in the afternoon of the same day, the police had a distress call about another robbery incident.

He said they rushed to the scene but could not have traces of the armed robbers.