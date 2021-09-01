Juanita Borteye adjudged best player at National Junior & Cadet Open

Juanita Borteley Borteye from the Rising Star Table Tennis club, Nungua has been adjudged the overall best player in the MiniCadet category at the just ended National Junior & Cadet Open held at the Hathiramani Sports Hall, Accra Sports Stadium.

The tournament dubbed the “The Players Tournament” organised by Ghana Table Tennis Association (GTT) and senior players of the association saw over 200 players across the country competing in three categories namely Juniors (U19), Cadet (U15), and MiniCadet (U11) for both male and female.

Borteye emerged the outstanding of the tournament after toppling her counterparts in the Mini Cadet a 3-1 victory over Naomi Arhin of Asoba Foundation to win the ultimate prize.

Despite drawing a bye in the first round, Borteye beat Clara Arhin of Asoba Foundation 3-1 in the quarters having booked a spot in the semi finals where she defeated Ruth Klutsey of Ashaiman TT Club 3-0.

After her victory, Borteye was rewarded with a cash prize as well as a trophy, a medal, table tennis equipment, educational items such as Oxford dictionary, Maths set, exercise books and a certificate.

In an interview after her triumph, Borteye expressed gratitude to her Coach and club managers for their support. She also thanked her mother and the Headmistress and teachers of Good Citizen School for giving her good training both home and in school.

The nine-year-old revealed her ambition of becoming a world champion as well as representing Ghana at the Olympics one day and possibly win Ghana’s first gold medal at the Olympic Games.

Other winners of the competition include Moses Yeboah of Rising Star Table Tennis Club, who won bronze in the Junior Category (U19) while Gloria Koomson also from Rising Star TT Club placed 3rd in the cadet (U15).

Mr.Enock Otu, coach of the Rising Star Table Tennis Club, in an interview after the competition said: “I thank God for bringing us this far. We won three medals out of the six thus one gold, one silver and a bronze medal.

“I was so impressed with the performance of my players. I would like to thank my club managers Regan Bortey and Albert Amoah for supporting the club. I also want to thank the MP of Krowor Constituency, Madam Agnes Naa Momo Lartey for her immense contribution to table tennis in the community.” he said.