Jubed Releases  “Ruwa” – A Heartfelt Song Praising Women’s Strength and Grace

Jubed’s “Ruwa” celebrates women’s worth, offering an empowering anthem that resonates with listeners across the globe.

It’s a song that will not only make you dance but will also encourage deeper reflection on the importance of respecting and cherishing women in every way possible.

The song’s lyrics beautifully convey this message, set against the backdrop of an infectious Afrobeats and Amapiano soundscape, driven by Egar Boi’s dynamic production, particularly the Amapiano log drum.

Jubed, described as “the artist to watch,” showcases his versatility and beautiful voice in “Ruwa.” This release follows his first official single, “Kilode,” which generated significant buzz and anticipation for his upcoming EP.

“Ruwa” is a testament to Jubed’s musical prowess and his ability to seamlessly fuse different genres and languages.

The track’s infectious rhythm and meaningful lyrics are sure to captivate audiences and solidify Jubed’s position as a rising star in the music scene.

About Jubed:

Jubed is a versatile Ghanaian musician signed to Enish Music. Known for his captivating voice and ability to blend various musical styles, Jubed is poised to make a significant impact on the music industry. His debut single, “Kilode,” garnered attention, and his upcoming EP is eagerly awaited.

Ruwa is available on all platforms

Stream Ruwa : rainlabs.lnk.to/Ruwa