Jude Bellingham Acknowledges Real Madrid’s Narrow Escape in Champions League Defeat

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham conceded his team faced a daunting challenge in their Champions League quarter-final first-leg clash against Arsenal, admitting they were fortunate to avoid a heavier defeat after a 3-0 loss at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday.

The English side dominated proceedings, with Declan Rice delivering two precise free-kicks and Mikel Merino sealing the victory with a late strike. Despite the scoreline, Arsenal’s relentless pressure suggested a wider margin was possible, a sentiment echoed by Bellingham post-match.

“We’re lucky to get away with only three. We were nowhere near our level, and Arsenal capitalized brilliantly,” said the 20-year-old. “Even with their goals from set pieces, they created enough chances to score more. The second leg is our only focus now.”

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois emerged as a key figure, making multiple critical saves to prevent further damage. His reflexes denied Rice’s close-range header and Gabriel Martinelli’s follow-up attempt in a pivotal sequence, offering his team a glimmer of hope ahead of the return fixture on April 16.

Historically, Real Madrid have yet to secure a victory against Arsenal in European competition. Overcoming a three-goal deficit at the Santiago Bernabéu will require a performance starkly contrasting their disjointed display in London. While the Spanish giants hold a record 14 Champions League titles, no team has overturned such a first-leg deficit in the knockout stages since 2004, underscoring the scale of their task.

The result leaves Arsenal firmly in control, poised to advance unless Real Madrid can engineer a historic turnaround next week.