Real Madrid’s 5-1 triumph over Red Bull Salzburg was not only a statement win but also marked a historic achievement for Jude Bellingham, as the England international equaled one of Lionel Messi’s most revered Champions League records.

Bellingham’s dazzling performance, which included two assists that helped propel Rodrygo to a first-half brace, highlighted his growing influence at the heart of Carlo Ancelotti’s squad. With the victory, the 21-year-old reaffirmed his key role in the team, as Madrid continue to battle for automatic qualification in Europe’s elite competition.

After struggling to find his rhythm at the start of the season, Bellingham has steadily become the driving force behind Madrid’s resurgence, mirroring his domestic success in La Liga where Los Blancos currently lead the standings. Yet, in the revamped Champions League format, Madrid have faced challenges, finding themselves in an uncharacteristic 16th position. The pressure is mounting as they gear up for a crucial group-stage showdown with Brest, knowing that failure to secure a top-eight finish could send them into a potentially perilous playoff round.

Bellingham’s contribution in Salzburg—two assists and a commanding presence on the ball—took his total number of Champions League goal involvements to 24 before turning 22, matching Messi’s early-career record. Messi, of course, reached this milestone during his explosive years at Barcelona, where his 24 goal contributions came from 17 goals and 7 assists.

But while Bellingham’s achievement is impressive, he still finds himself trailing behind two of today’s brightest young talents in terms of goal involvements. Manchester City’s Erling Haaland, who has been a force of nature in European football, posted 26 goal contributions before his 23rd birthday. However, the true benchmark in this category remains Kylian Mbappé, whose staggering 37 goal involvements before the age of 21 make him the current record-holder.

Bellingham’s impact since his summer arrival in Madrid has been nothing short of extraordinary. With 32 goals and 22 assists across all competitions, his debut season has been pivotal in both domestic and European success, contributing to Madrid’s current position at the summit of Spanish football and their ongoing Champions League aspirations.

As Real Madrid faces a decisive match against Brest, the spotlight will once again shine on Bellingham. With their European future hanging in the balance, much of their hopes will rest on the shoulders of their young star. If he can maintain his scintillating form, Los Blancos will have a strong chance of advancing to the knockout stages and possibly making another deep run in the Champions League—an ambition that, for now, seems more than just a distant dream.