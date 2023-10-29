Jude Bellingham secures a win for Real Madrid in La Liga El Clasico

Jude Bellingham scored twice as Real Madrid came from behind to make a ‘smash and grab’ raid on FC Barcelona in the first Clasico of the season.

Barca opened the scoring in the sixth minute after the ball fell kindly to Ilkay Gundogan to slip it past Kepa, and they were unlucky not to add to their lead as both Fermin Lopez and Inigo Martinez saw efforts bounce back off the post.

Real Madrid didn’t have a shot on target until the 57th minute, but Bellingham leveled in spectacular style with a thumping 30-yard shot in the 68th minute.

Barca began to tire, and although the introduction of Raphinha and Yamine Lamal gave them more spark, it also opened up the game.

Bellingham won the game from close-range in injury time after Dani Carvajal was given space down the right, Luka Modric deflected his cross and the England midfielder tapped home between Ter Stegen’s legs to decide the game and send his side back to the top of the table.

Girona had gone to the top of the league on Friday night as Yangel Herrera’s 90th-minute shot from outside of the area gave them a 1-0 win at home to struggling Celta Vigo.

The win means Girona have won nine of their first 11 games, but the result was surrounded by controversy as Herrera’s goal came five minutes after Celta had an apparently legal goal ruled out for a foul on Girona keeper Paulo Gazzaniga, although replays showed that Gazzaniga had spilled the ball for Luca de la Torre to score before colliding with Celta’s Carlos Dotor.

Almeria remain rock bottom after suffering an injury time defeat at home to Las Palmas.

The visitors took the lead in the 23rd minute through Munir El Haddadi, but it looked as if Largie Ramazani’s 73rd-minute strike had earned Almeria a point, only for their leaky defense to let them down again in the fourth minute of added time when Sory Kaba sent the points back to the Canary Islands after another defensive howler.

Mallorca and Getafe drew 0-0 in a game where the home side probably deserved the win after controlling the 90 minutes against a rival that failed to have a shot on target all game.