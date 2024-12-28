Judge Criticizes Jay-Z’s Lawyer Amid Ongoing Lawsuits Involving Jay-Z and Sean “Diddy” Combs

The judge presiding over a high-profile case involving allegations of rape against Jay-Z and Sean “Diddy” Combs has reprimanded Jay-Z’s lawyer, Alex Spiro, for his aggressive legal tactics and inflammatory language.

Judge Analisa Torres, overseeing the Manhattan case, accused Spiro of submitting combative motions and using “inflammatory language” directed at the plaintiff’s attorney, Tony Buzbee, who represents the woman claiming she was raped by both men when she was 13.

In a written order, Judge Torres criticized Spiro for repeatedly attempting to discredit the plaintiff’s lawyer, describing his conduct as “inappropriate” and a “waste of judicial resources.” Spiro had also previously requested that the plaintiff, identified only as “Jane Doe” for anonymity, be forced to reveal her identity. The woman is currently allowed to proceed anonymously, though the judge indicated that her identity could be disclosed later.

The lawsuit, which was filed by the woman who alleges she was raped after the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards, forms part of a series of lawsuits against Combs, who is also facing federal sex trafficking and racketeering charges. Combs has pleaded not guilty to these charges.

The woman’s allegations against both Combs and Jay-Z, whose real name is Shawn Carter, were denied by the defendants. Jay-Z’s lawyer, Spiro, previously attempted to dismiss Jay-Z from the lawsuit, arguing that a recent NBC interview with the plaintiff revealed “glaring inconsistencies” in her story. While the woman admitted to making some mistakes, she firmly maintained the truth of her allegations.

Judge Torres criticized Spiro’s repeated filings, calling them a tactic “unlikely to benefit his client” and warned against further “unacceptable” behavior. In particular, she noted Spiro’s attempt to undermine Buzbee, accusing him of a “chronic inability to follow the rules” while failing to adhere to proper conduct himself.

In a related legal development, Combs is facing new allegations in another lawsuit filed on December 20. The suit claims Combs drugged and sexually assaulted a woman in 2006 after she attended a party in New York, which she won access to through a radio contest. The woman, who was 23 at the time, alleges that after drinking two cocktails served by waitresses, she became unconscious and later woke up in a hospital with signs of sexual assault, including pain and torn clothing. She claims to have received threats from an unknown caller to remain silent about the incident.

Combs has strongly denied these new allegations, dismissing them as “pure fiction.” The lawsuit also includes Bad Boy Entertainment Holdings, the company Combs founded, along with Atlantic Records, the promoter, and several other entities associated with the event, including the hotel where the woman stayed and the airline that flew her to New York