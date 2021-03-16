dpa/GNA – A judge sent Bolivia’s former interim president Jeanine Anez and two members of her cabinet into preventative detention for four months, according to media reports Sunday.

Judge Regina Santa Cruz determined that Anez must serve her time in the Obrajes prison in La Paz, while former justice minister Alvaro Coimbra and former energy minister Rodrigo Guzman are to spend four months in San Pedro prison, another area jail, the Bolivian daily La Razon reported.

The Fides news agency also reported on the three being sent into custody.

Anez and several members of her government were rounded up at the weekend on charges linked to their 2019 rise to power, which some have called a “coup.”

Anez, who was arrested in Trinidad and taken to La Paz, had tweeted on Friday that “the political persecution has begun” after news of her arrest warrant became public.

Anez, Coimbra and Guzman have been charged with the crimes of terrorism, sedition and conspiracy.

At issue is the 2019 transfer of power after contested elections in which incumbent president Evo Morales claimed victory. But questions about the election outcome led to an uprising that forced Morales to resign and leave the country.

Anez then took power, but was accused during her time in office of abusing her authority and lashing out at political opponents.

Then, in elections last year, Morales’ left-wing MAS party led by Luis Arce returned to power, setting the stage for Morales’ return from exile in Argentina.