Judgement Debt Documents Gather Dust At Finance Ministry

The Ministry of Finance and the Department of Parks and Gardens have ignored a High Court judgement instructing the payment of compensation to one Mr Thomas Nartey, who was knocked down by a vehicle driven by the Director of Parks and Gardens.

This paper has gathered that, all documentation and paper work that have been processed for the Ministry of Finance to release funds for settlement of a judgement debt incurred by the Department of Parks and Gardens when the then Director, Ishmael Nii Adjei Browne ‘carelessly’ knocked down a 56-year-old man, are left to gather dust.

A High Court in a Judgement on a matter between Thomas Nartey (Plaintiff) vrs Ishmael Nii Adjei Browne, Department of Parks and Gardens and Attorney General (Defendants), in Suit No. GJ1204/2017, ruled for General Damages in the sum of Fifty Thousand Ghana Cedis for the pain and suffering the Plaintiff incurred as result of the accident.

The Court also awarded a cost of GHC15,000.00 to the Plaintiff and special damages of GHC6,970.00. These amounted to GHC71,970.00.

In his Statement of Claim, the Plaintiff stated that he was confined in a wheel chair since the accident and that the accident occurred because the “1st Defendant failed to observe pedestrians crossing the street, the 1st Defendant was driving at such a speed that the 1st Defendant could not stop the vehicle when he saw the Plaintiff crossing the street, the 1st Defendant could not stop the vehicle when he saw the Plaintiff crossing the street and the 1st Defendant in consequence negligently and violently knocked down the Plaintiff.”

It also emerged that the Plaintiff suffered serious injuries as his right leg from the knee to the ankle was broken, the bone of the upper left leg was also shattered and injuries sustained on the head.

Facts

On February 6, 2016 at about 6:40pm, Ishmael Nii Adjei Browne who was driving a Toyota Hilux Pick-Up Truck with registration number GV 150-14, along Cantonment Road from Danquah Circle heading towards Morning Star School knocked down the Plaintiff a 56-year-old Thomas Nartey who was crossing the road.

The victim sustained serious injuries and was rushed to the 37 Military Hospital for treatment upon admission for six weeks before he was discharged.

The police however forwarded the case docket to the Attorney General for advice.

Meanwhile, according to information, the police report to the Attorney General was silent on the speed limit in the rea and the speed at which the 1st Defendant (Ishmael Nii Adjei Browne) was driving at the time of the accident.

The Attorney General was also not advised on the test or observation regarding the impairment of any of the parties.

The case however travelled through the Court until judgement was delivered on November 6, 2016.

The Presiding Judge, Justice Kweku T. Ackaah-Boafo, considering the receipts tendered in by the Plaintiff covering his expenses at the hospital, concluded that the Plaintiff is entitled to compensation, under the heading of non-pecuniary loses and hence awarded him lump sum payment based on his personal circumstances as General Damages.

In his judgement, the Presiding Judge stated that “It is also my findings that bas a result of the incident, the Plaintiff sustained serious injuries and was rushed first to the Police Hospital for treatment and later to the 37 Military Hospital for treatment. He has undergone two separate surgeries as a result of the injuries he sustained.”

The judge also established that the vehicle that was used to knocked down the victim (Plaintiff) which is owned by the 2nd Defendant (Department of Parks and Gardens) had no motor insurance covering it at the time of the accident.

“…It is my findings based on the testimony of the 1st Defendant himself and the Plaintiff that the 1st Defendant, Ishmael Nii Adjei Browne who was the driver of the Toyota Hiluxs Pick-up with Registration Number GV 150-14 was negligent and that it was out of his careless operation of the vehicle that the accident occurred. It was due to his want of due consideration to other users of the road that led to the accident on February 6, 2016,” the judge ruled.

The Judge also stated clearly that the Plaintiff (pedestrian) was not negligence at the time of the accident, saying that “I also find based on the evidence that the Plaintiff (Pedestrian) was not negligent and culpable for the accident.”

Meanwhile, after the delivery of this judgement, the Defendants have failed to go by the order of the Court and left the Plaintiff to his fate.

This had compelled Lawyers of the Plaintiff to impound a vehicle belonging to the 2nd Defendant (Department of Parks and Gardens) but that action was declared a nullity since it was carried out without a Certificate of Judgement.

A Certificate of Judgement was prepared and the current Director of Parks and Gardens signed an undertaken to ensure that the monies are paid as ordered by the Court.

On July 5, 2020 an Entry of Judgement was prepared and addressed to the Minister for Finance covering the Judgement from the Court but the Ministry of Finance failed to do settlement of the said judgement debt without giving any reasons as to their inability to carry out the Court order.

Subsequently, a reminder for Settlement was addressed to the Chief Director of the Ministry of Finance on \January 15, 2021 but still, nothing has been done.

Visit To The Plaintiff:

This journalist took the pains to visit the Plaintiff, Thomas Nartey after six years of the accident and subsequent judgement by the Court.

Thomas Nartey is indeed confined in a little room unable to walk, move nor stand and having difficulty in talking.

His current condition can be described as “very pathetic.”

Further Investigations

This paper’s investigations have however revealed that, all paper works regarding the payment of the said compensation ordered by the Court to be paid to Thomas Nartey, have been processed but are gathering dust at the Ministry of Finance.

The Ministry of Finance has virtually failed to respect and carry out the Court’s order, hence the current condition of the Plaintiff.

This paper has also gathered that since the incidence, none of the Defendants paid a visit to the Plaintiff to ascertain his condition.

By Prosper Agbenyega