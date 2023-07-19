Judgement Debt Looms at Creative Arts Agency – FOCAP

Foundation Of Concerned Arts Professionals (FOCAP) has been following with keen interest the happenings at the Creative Arts Agency operating iwith an illegal CEO (Gyankroma Akuffo Addo).

Research done by FOCAP, reveals that the Creative Arts Agency (CAA) have not paid its staff working at the agency from 2017 till date. This, if care is not taken will result in judgement debt for the nation.

Our findings has also revealed that the Finance Ministry had written to the Minister for Tourism, Arts & Culture since April to formally employ these staff since they are not on their payroll since 2017, yet working with the CAA from the then Creative Arts Council.

The Ministry of Finance gave April as the deadline but the Ministry of Tourism Arts and Culture has since not done anything to resolve the situation.

It is indeed sad for our Creative Arts sector as government continues to turn a blind eye to the development of the Creative Arts economy in Ghana.

FOCAP will within the week release and reveal more details about Creative Arts Agency which was primarily established to provide necessary support, resources and good environment to develop the creative arts industry.

FOCAP is pleading with the Minister of Tourism Art and Culture, Hon Mohammed Awal to immediately deal with the Staff issue in order to avoid any form of judgment debt.

Source: FOCAP