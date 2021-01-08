Judges of the High Court in Uganda on Thursday started a three-day symposium here geared at preparing them on the management of election petitions when they arise out of the Jan. 14 general elections.

Deputy Chief Justice, Richard Buteera, who delivered remarks on behalf of Chief Justice Alphonse Owiny-Dollo said election petitions and other related matters occupy a unique position in the docket of the courts.

“The matters of contention in election petitions affect thousands, if not millions of the citizens of the country,” Buteera said.

“The global community, especially the trading partners and those with strategic interests will be eagerly awaiting the outcome of the elections,” he added.

Buteera reminded the judges that although the attention is now focused on the Electoral Commission, the country’s electoral governing body, after Jan. 14, it will be the Courts on the spot.

“The lawyers and their clients expect the best quality judgments from us. We, therefore, need to adequately prepare for the hearing and determination of election petitions,” he said.

Justice Damalie Lwanga, the Executive Director of the Judicial Training Institute said they found it prudent for Judges of the High Court to meet and share experiences on election petitions.

She said similar activities have been organized for Justices of Appeal as well as Registrars.

In the Jan. 14 general polls, eleven presidential candidates are taking part, including incumbent President Yoweri Museveni who has been in power for over 30 years. Enditem