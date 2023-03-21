Judicial Committee of Parliament visits Judicial Service

The Judicial Committee of Parliament has paid a familiarisation visit to the Judicial Service of Ghana as part of its oversight responsibilities.

The visit was also to strengthen the relationship between the legislature and other arms of government.

A statement issued by the Public Affairs Directorate of Parliament, copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the Committee was led by its Chairman, Mr Alhassan Abdallah Iddi, Member of Parliament (MP) for Salaga North.

It said other Members of the Delegation include Mr Cletus Apul Avoka, the Ranking Member of the Committee and MP for Zebila; Mr Yao Gomado, MP for Akan; Mr Sanja Nanja, MP for Atebubu/Amantini; Mr William Okoto-Dateh, MP for Jaman South and Mr Kwadjo Asante, MP for Suhum.

It said according to the Chairman of the Committee, the way forward considering the oversight mandate of the Committee, especially in matters relating to the judiciary and their budget estimates, it must critically and timeously be considered.

The Committee was received by Mr. Joseph R. Amponsah Fosu, the Director of Communications, and Mrs Patricia Naa Aforley, the Manager of Lower Court Complex(LCC).

Mrs Aforley welcomed and briefed the Members about the activities of the LCC.

The statement said the Committee later toured the complex made up of three main divisions; namely Land Jurisdiction Court, Commercial Jurisdiction Court and General Jurisdiction Court proceedings with about 43 courts.

It said the Committee was also allowed to sit in all the divisional Courts to better acquaint themselves with the proceedings, the court system and how judgement was administered.

It noted that during the interactive session between Members of the Committee and the Judges, the delay in adjudicating some cases was explained.

It said some of the reasons include lawyers and clients given excuse duties, plaintiffs not serving all the parties involved, payments of filing fees not in time and parties travelling out of the Jurisdiction.

Commenting on the E-Justice system, which has not been rolled out in other parts of the country, Mrs Aforley noted that plans were far advanced to extend it to other regions of the country.

But for now she was of the view that only the court complex has the facility.

Other matters discussed include Alternative Dispute Resolution(ADR).

Mr Avoka, on his part, noted that it was an opportunity to demystify the public conceptions about the judicial system, stressing that the Public believe that the Judicial Service was not fair, open, and transparent.

The statement said some of High Court Judges, who were present and had interactions with the committee, were Justice Kwasi Anokye Gyimmah, Land Court, Justice Olivia Obeng Owusu of General Court, who is also the Vice President of Association of Judges and Magistrates.

It said the Committee was expected to visit the Supreme and Courts of Appeal tomorrow and have engagement with Madam Cynthia Pamela Addo, the Judicial Secretary.