Judicial Service assures Ghanaian public of safety

The Judicial Service has assured stakeholders and the public of their safety in and around the courts.

On Wednesday, February 23, 2022, a Prison Warden on duty accidentally discharged his weapon and injured his foot at the High Court, Criminal Division, Court ‘5’, Law Court Complex, Accra,

The Chief Justice, Kwesi Anim-Yeboah, said thorough investigation was underway, whilst security measures were being put in place to avoid a recurrence.