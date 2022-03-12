Judicial Service Declares March 14 – 18 As ADR Week

The Judicial Service has declared Monday March 14 to Friday March 18, 2022, as Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) Week for the 2022 Legal Year Term.

A statement issued in Accra and signed by Madam Joyce Adjoa Namoale, the National ADR Coordinator, said the focus for the Week was to reduce the backlog of cases at the 131 participating courts across the country.

It said the 131 courts, comprising of 31 Circuit Courts and 98 District Courts would participate in the exercise by devoting the whole week for settlement of court cases with ADR across the country.

The ADR Week is on the theme: “Making our Courts user friendly through the use of ADR.”

It said a press conference would be held at the High Court at Ho in the Volta Region, on Monday March 14, 2022, to mark the official opening of the ADR Week.

The statement said a Justice of the Court of Appeal, who is also in charge of ADR, Justice Irene Charity Larbi, would address the media.

It encouraged the Bar, disputants, the media, and the public to participate fully and cooperate with the Judicial Service to make the Legal Year Term a success.

ADR is a system adopted by the Judicial Service as part of its adjudication process dubbed: “Court-Connected ADR” to ensure that access to justice in Ghana is made easier, cheaper, non-adversarial, expeditious and flexible to all, particularly the poor and vulnerable.

In view of this, the Chief Justice in a policy directive on the Court-Connected ADR Programme, instituted an ADR Week in every Legal Year Term to give parties the opportunity to settle their cases.

This usually takes place through mediation to run programmes and activities to create awareness on the availability of ADR as a complement to the adjudication process in the courts.