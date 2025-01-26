JudiKay Steps Away from Legal Battle with EeZee Tee, Prioritizes Unity and Faith

Nigerian gospel singer Judith Kanayo, widely known as JudiKay, has made a surprising yet commendable decision to withdraw from her legal dispute with renowned gospel artist and EeZee Concept label owner, Ezekiel ThankGod, aka EeZee Tee.

The disagreement stemmed from allegations of financial mismanagement, with JudiKay accusing EeZee Tee of withholding $264,000 from her music revenue, including earnings from platforms like YouTube. The issue came to light after an audit revealed discrepancies in the financial records.

However, JudiKay has chosen to prioritize the larger Christian community over personal gain. In a heartfelt statement shared on social media, she explained her decision to walk away from the legal proceedings, emphasizing unity within the body of Christ.

“After prayerful consideration, I have made the deliberate decision to walk away from this entire drama and I choose to prioritize the greater good and unity of the body of Christ,” JudiKay wrote. “My role as a member of the body of Christ takes precedence, and I willingly make this sacrifice, drawing strength from the knowledge that Christ is of far greater worth than any earthly possession or vindication.”

Her decision to step away from the legal battle is deeply rooted in her faith and desire to maintain harmony within the Christian community, despite the financial setbacks. She expressed gratitude for the support she received from church leaders, the gospel music community, and her family during this challenging time.

JudiKay further reaffirmed her commitment to her ministry, viewing it as a divine calling above all else. “My focus and commitment remain on Jesus Christ and this ministry HE entrusted in my hands,” she concluded.

Her choice reflects a remarkable display of grace and prioritization of faith over personal dispute, garnering respect from fans and fellow artists alike.