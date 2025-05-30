Judith Kokui: Empowering Women Through Rehabilitation – MTN Heroes of Change Nominee

In a society where addiction recovery services primarily cater to men, Judith Kokui is breaking barriers by championing a cause often overlooked—women battling substance use disorders.

As the Founder of Restored & Renewed Center and a nominee for MTN Heroes of Change Season 7, she is redefining rehabilitation for women in Ghana.

A Vision Born from Disparity

Judith’s journey in addiction recovery began in 2009, and over the years, she has become a leader in the field. Certified as an addiction professional in 2015, she observed a stark contrast between the availability of rehabilitation spaces for men versus women. Some centers had 72 beds for men but only 12 for women. This disparity ignited her mission to establish Ghana’s first all-female rehabilitation center, providing a safe space where women can heal without stigma or fear.

Restored & Renewed: A Holistic Approach

At Restored & Renewed Center, Judith employs evidence-based recovery models, including the 12-Step Program and Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT). These approaches empower women to address the root causes of addiction, develop coping mechanisms, and reintegrate into society with confidence. The center is not just a place for treatment—it is a haven where women find community, support, and the courage to reclaim their lives.

Overcoming Funding and Resource Challenges

Despite its groundbreaking work, the center operates primarily through self-funding. Families of beneficiaries contribute to upkeep, but Judith covers treatment, medications, and therapy costs. Limited space, lack of transportation, and media underrepresentation remain significant hurdles, but her resilience keeps the initiative alive.

Measuring Impact: Lives Rebuilt

Through Restored & Renewed, Judith has successfully reunited over 30 families. She has given women the tools to recover, helping them transition from addiction to stability. Parents express gratitude for a safe space where their daughters can heal, and Judith describes each successful recovery as a victory: “Recovery represents life. Seeing someone overcome addiction is one of the most rewarding experiences.”

Pioneering Change in the Rehabilitation Landscape

Judith’s work extends beyond her center. She has trained non-medical staff to provide care, collaborated with other treatment facilities, and pioneered discussions on women’s addiction recovery in Ghana. Her future goals include establishing a specialized facility for young girls, securing a larger space, creating transitional housing, and integrating vocational training to empower women post-recovery.

A Nomination Rooted in Unwavering Dedication

Judith’s impact has not gone unnoticed. Kudjoe Azumah, who nominated her for MTN Heroes of Change, highlights her unwavering dedication. “She is a trainer of trainers, yet she lets her work speak for itself. Her passion for this cause deserves recognition and support.”

Community Leaders and Beneficiaries Speak Out

Apostle Benjamin Asamoah, a respected community leader, acknowledges Judith’s unique contribution. “She has identified a neglected area and is actively addressing it. Her impact is undeniable, and with more resources, she can transform even more lives.”

Beneficiary Madam Agnes shares a personal testimony of transformation: “I had been to many rehab centers but never felt I belonged. Judith welcomed me with warmth and understanding. She doesn’t charge for her services—she simply wants us to thrive.”

A Catalyst for Systemic Change

Judith Kokui is not just treating addiction—she is changing the narrative around women’s rehabilitation in Ghana. Her mission goes beyond helping individuals; it is about reshaping society’s understanding of addiction recovery for women. With the right support, she can scale her impact, inspire systemic change, and empower more women to reclaim their lives.

About MTN Heroes of Change

MTN Heroes of Change is a corporate social initiative by MTN Ghana that recognizes and rewards individuals making extraordinary contributions to their communities through social impact projects. Since its inception, the initiative has celebrated changemakers in areas such as education, health, and economic empowerment. The award seeks to highlight and support individuals whose selfless work is improving lives, creating opportunities, and making Ghana a better place.