Juditha Foundation organizes free health screening at Mafi Agortorkpor

The Juditha Foundation has organised a free health screening for the people of Mafi Agortorkpor in the Central Tongu District of the Volta Region.

The exercise, which is their second in the district, provided an opportunity for over 300 beneficiaries to be screened for various illnesses, including diabetes, typhoid, anaemia, hepatitis ‘B’, malaria, hypertension and HIV.

Sixty out of 92 children and 90 out of 209 adults tested positive for malaria.

All other minor illnesses were managed while cases that were beyond the health team were referred to the district hospital for further examination and management.

The health team also undertook a follow up on some of the cases and home consultations.

Ms Judith Agbenu, the Executive Director of the Foundation, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said, “Good health is a complete state of mind,” and urged the people to take good care of themselves and keep their surroundings clean.

She expressed concern about the lack of a health facility in the community and called on the Government, the District Health Directorate, organisations, private entities and individuals to help provide one to save the lives of the people.

The opinion leaders of the Mafi Agortorkpor expressed gratitude to the Foundation for the gesture and appealed for more of such programmes to enhance their health.

The programme was sponsored by SUKU Technologies Limited, a technology solution, network engineering and management consulting firm, M&G Pharmaceuticals, and Tobinco Pharmaceuticals, as part of their corporate social responsibility.