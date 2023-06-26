Judo Coaching course ends in Accra

A five-day Olympic Solidarity Level One Judo Coaching Course ended over the weekend with 29 coaches participating in the exercise.

The course organize by the Ghana Judo Association (GJA) and the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) was under the instructions of Sensei Idris Boosstoua.

Sensei Boostona who was impressed with the output of the participants and called on the GJA to create more publicity about the sport to gain attraction, interest and patronage in Ghana.

“Any time there are innovations coming up so as coaches, you need to be abreast with what is going on at any time,” he said.

He took the coaches through many fighting techniques in attacking and defending, first aid and other emergency medical topics on anatomy and physiology.

Sensei Boosstoua urged them to practice what they learnt to keep the game growing, especially at the basic level.

He took the coaches through practical training, where ADO1 Henry Quaye of the Ghana Fire Service supported immensely.

Mr. John Kennedy Koranteng, General Secretary of Ghana Judo Association (GJA) thanked the GOC for the initiative.

The participants were awarded certificates after the course from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and GOC.