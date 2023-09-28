Judoka Evelyn Dzato Happy To Receive WISA Award

16 year old student of Accra Girls SHS, Evelyn Dzato was among the 32 recipients of the 2023 Women In Sports Association (WISA) Achievers Awards.

She was honored for winning the West African Judo Championship in Cote D Ivoire and Niger. She has taken part in other tournaments in Europe.

Her ambition is to participate at big competitions like the 2023 African Games and 2024 Olympic Games.

She loves medals and she will do everything to get to the medals zone in all competitions.

She has the full support of her parents and her school to do sports and she is excelling both academically and sports wise.

Evelyn encourages other girls to join her in sports as there are so many disciplines to choose from, like athletes, boxing, basketball, football, chess, volleyball, breaking, tennis, handball, weightlifting, table tennis, kickboxing and others.

She thanked the Ghana Judo Association, Ghana Olympic Committee Admin Manager, Mrs Farida Alhassan, WOSPAG, WISA and the President Madam Gloria Commodore and all her executive members for their good deeds.