Juicy first teaser for The Real Housewives of Durban Season 3 reunion

Showmax has just dropped a teaser for the two-part reunion of The Real Housewives of Durban. Hosted by MaBlerh, the Season 3 reunion will premiere next Wednesday, 10 May 2023, with Part 2 coming a week later on 17 May 2023.

This sneak peek is so juicy and intense, our wigs are snatched. From Maria’s dramatic exit – a staple in all The Real Housewives franchises the world over – to MaBlerh pressing Mbali on what Mabusi vibes are, and from Nonku bursting into tears when asked about her fiancé to Sane being confronted on the things she said, it’s clear the ladies did not come to play.

The Real Housewives of Abuja and The Real Housewives of Nairobi are also charting on Showmax, ahead of the Abuja finale this Friday, 5 May 2023, and the Nairobi finale next Thursday, 11 May 2023.