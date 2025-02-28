Juilliard’s Future Stages Festival Celebrates 25 Years of Tech-Infused Artistry

For a quarter-century, Juilliard’s Center for Creative Technology (CCT) has redefined the intersection of art and innovation.

Now, the institution is marking its 25th anniversary with the Future Stages Festival, a weeklong showcase from March 21–28 that merges cutting-edge tech with music, dance, and theater.

The festival, held at the Rosemary and Meredith Willson Theater, promises to push boundaries with AI-driven visuals, motion-capture performances, and immersive soundscapes, celebrating CCT’s legacy of pioneering interdisciplinary collaboration.

The festivities launch on March 21 with Our Future Voices: Music and Technology of the Americas, a joint effort with Carnegie Hall’s Nuestros Sonidos. The concert spotlights works by composers like Pulitzer winner Tania León and alum Vivian Fung, paired with live video projections that react to musicians’ movements. “Technology lets us rethink artistry on a global scale,” said David Ludwig, Juilliard’s Music Division dean, who will host a pre-show discussion.

March 22’s Music and Emerging Technologies program highlights student composers who’ve transformed electronic sound using the theater’s 20-speaker immersive audio system. Meanwhile, The Space Between Us on March 27 features experimental works by alumni, including motion-sensor-driven choreography and real-time video mapping. Dancer Alexander J. Jones and others will interact with tools like the MUGIC sensor and Unreal Engine, blending physicality with digital abstraction.

The festival culminates on March 28 with Convergence, an ambisonic sound experience honoring CCT’s alumni network. The lineup includes Steve Reich’s Electric Counterpoint, reimagined with 3D gaming tech, and AI-enhanced visual designs. “These collaborations birth entirely new art forms,” said CCT founding director Edward Bilous, underscoring the center’s mission to dissolve barriers between disciplines.

Tickets range from pay-what-you-wish for opening night to $20 for later events, with proceeds supporting Juilliard’s tech-driven initiatives. Sponsorship from the Arnhold Foundation ensures the festival remains accessible, reflecting CCT’s goal to democratize high-tech artistry.

As Bilous noted, the festival isn’t just a retrospective—it’s a manifesto. “We’re not just adapting to technology; we’re letting it redefine how art exists in space and time.” For audiences, that means a front-row seat to the future of performance.