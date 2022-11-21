Juju Ferrari improvises on her butt following surgery flop

“HE [DOCTOR] DIDN’T TELL ME EXACTLY WHAT THE MATERIAL WAS, BUT I ASSUME IT WAS INDUSTRIAL SILICONE”, DECLARES JUJU FERRARI

The Brazilian model and influencer Juju Ferrari, 35, doesn’t deny that she is a fan of cosmetic procedures. Between small treatments, such as botox and hyaluronic acid applications on the face, and more invasive interventions, such as silicone breast implants, she has already spent around US$ 20,000 including butt augmentation. However, not everything turned out exactly the way the curvy girl wanted.

According to Juju, she managed to get bigger buttocks as she wanted. However, she needs to undergo treatment nowadays so that she can keep her butt big and pert. “Today I use PDO trheads for support. The doctor Giselle Mello, who accompanies me, makes the application of these threads where it pulls the muscle and supports the weight of the butt, which tends to pull down. I must have, in each buttock, about a liter of product,” she explains.

According to her, about US$ 10,000 were spent on the glutes alone. However, the expense was higher after medical errors, since he has to keep retouching the process with PDO threads. “I had a butt procedure 3 years ago. I filled in three times. The first [time] was in São Paulo. He [doctor] didn’t tell me exactly what the material was, but I assume it was industrial silicone,” she details.

“The second time was in Rio de Janeiro, with a person I even knew, who was recently processed, and hydrogel was used. Then he ended up mixing the two products”, says Juju. “I didn’t have a problem with infection, but I did have a problem with the appearance of my butt. I have some nodules, like, that were in the butt, and a purplish appearance. I also feel some pain from time to time.”

Regarding the withdrawal of products, Juju Ferrari vents: “It is not something 100%. And it takes time. I confess that I am fine at the moment and I undergo constant evaluations to prevent any complications. If the time comes to reverse it, then I’ill do it.”