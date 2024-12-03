Juju Scare Hits Karaga Constituency Ahead of Special Voting

The Karaga Constituency in the Northern Region has been rocked by a juju scare after several charms were discovered buried at a polling station ahead of the Special Voting on December 2, 2024.

The discovery has heightened tensions in the area, which has already been a focal point of political watchers.

According to reports from MyNewsGh.com, the charms were uncovered by Abd Alhaliim Tikuma, an aide to Finance Minister Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam. Tikuma, acting on a tip-off, dug out three separate charms that had been buried at different locations at one of the constituency’s polling stations. The contents of the charms appeared to be related to the upcoming elections, prompting speculation that political rivals may have been behind the act.

Tikuma, speaking on the incident, expressed confidence that the efforts to disrupt the election would fail, stating that “their evil machinations will fall flat in the face of truth.”

Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam, the Finance Minister, is seeking re-election as Member of Parliament (MP) for Karaga, having won the seat for the first time in the 2020 general elections. He faces a tough contest against Alhassan Sualihu Dandaawa of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), who has been the MP for Karaga since 2012.

The Karaga constituency, traditionally a stronghold of the NDC, saw a surprising shift in 2020 when Dr. Amin Adam of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) clinched the seat. He garnered 28,335 votes, defeating Dandaawa, who received 19,690 votes. The NPP’s victory in Karaga was seen as a significant political upset, as the region had long been loyal to the NDC in both parliamentary and presidential elections.

Dr. Amin Adam’s victory was historic, making him the first NPP candidate to win the Karaga parliamentary seat since its creation in 2004. The NDC had consistently dominated the constituency, with the party winning every parliamentary election in Karaga from 2004 to 2016.

In the 2020 presidential race, the NPP also triumphed in Karaga, with President Nana Akufo-Addo securing 56.20% of the votes, while NDC’s John Dramani Mahama earned 42.54%.

The tense atmosphere in the constituency is now compounded by the recent juju scare, as political factions brace for the general elections on December 7, 2024. The discovery of the charms has sparked speculation about foul play, but both Tikuma and the NPP have expressed confidence that the election will proceed smoothly, despite the apparent attempts to disrupt the process.