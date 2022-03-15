Juliana Kpedekpo Finally Confirmed As DCE For Adaklu

Members of the Adaklu District Assembly in the Volta Region have finally confirmed Mrs Juliana Kpedekpo as the new District Chief Executive of the area.

Mrs Kpedekpo had 17 out of 19 votes, representing 89.5 per cent in the election held at the Adaklu District Assembly hall on Monday.

She failed to obtain the required two-thirds majority in her first appearance as the President’s nominee for the District which was held on Wednesday, February 2 but was renominated by the President.

Reverend Fred Agbogbo, the Presiding Member of the Assembly, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the confirmation was a result of broader consultations with stakeholders, including Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, the Volta Regional Minister.

Dr Letsa before the election, which was supervised by officials of the Electoral Commission, urged the assembly members to endorse the nominee to champion the government’s projects and policies for the growth of the area.

Mrs Kpedekpo holds an MSc in Accounting and Finance and until her confirmation, was the Financial Secretary of the New Patriotic Party in the Adaklu Constituency.

She is the third to be nominated and confirmed after two nominees, Mr Phanuel Donkor and Bright Nyatsikor, were rejected.