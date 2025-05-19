Juliet Ibrahim Earns Business Degree After Years of Stardom

Ghanaian actress Juliet Ibrahim has achieved a personal milestone by earning her first bachelor’s degree in Marketing Communications from Berkeley College, balancing academia with motherhood and a thriving entertainment career.

The 38-year-old shared her journey in a heartfelt Facebook post on May 16, revealing she postponed university education two decades ago to support her siblings’ schooling after gaining fame at 19.

“As the first daughter, I prioritized my siblings’ education first,” wrote Ibrahim, who resumed studies four years ago after encouragement from a friend. Her online degree program required navigating night classes, film sets, and parenting—a challenge she called “a test of resilience.” The screen star, known for roles in 4Play and Number One Fan, will attend her graduation ceremony in New York later this month.

Ibrahim’s achievement highlights growing trends among African celebrities pursuing education mid-career, following similar paths by Nigeria’s Genevieve Nnaji (law) and South Africa’s Pearl Thusi (psychology)