Julius Debrah Promises Delivery under Mahama’s New Leadership

Former Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, has reiterated the National Democratic Congress (NDC)’s commitment to fulfilling their mandate to the people of Ghana, emphasizing that John Dramani Mahama’s second term will bring a new direction focused on improving the lives of ordinary Ghanaians.

In an interview with Joy News, Debrah expressed his enthusiasm for Mahama’s leadership, stating that the administration’s focus will now be on tangible results rather than political rhetoric.

“The joy of having the mandate and the opportunity to make real change is what excites me,” Debrah said. “We are done with campaigning, and now it’s time to deliver. We are going to create jobs, build industries, and expand agro-processing—this is a promise I stand by.”

Mahama is set to be sworn in as President of Ghana on January 7, 2024, marking his second term in office. The president-elect won the 2024 elections with a resounding 56% of the vote, and he has pledged to work tirelessly to leave a positive and lasting legacy for the nation.

With a renewed focus on job creation, industrial development, and economic growth, Debrah is confident that Mahama’s leadership will bring about meaningful improvements to the lives of Ghanaians, particularly the youth who overwhelmingly supported him in the elections.