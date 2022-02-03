Jumia Ghana partners LocQar To Bring Deliveries Closer To Consumers

Jumia, Ghana’s leading e-commerce platform, has partnered with LocQar, a smart locker company, to bring online deliveries closer to its consumers in Ghana.

This strategic partnership is aimed at ensuring that customers who order items on Jumia get to pick up their packages quicker, safer and conveniently.

The new partnership emphasizes Jumia’s commitment to making the everyday life of Ghanaians easier and better through e-commerce by leveraging its technology alongside that of other stakeholders in the industry. LocQar will support Jumia by providing smart lockers at vantage points in Accra where Jumia customers can pick up their orders. The zero human contact also provides extra assurance to consumers on the low risk of contracting Covid-19.

‘’The experience of our customers is very important to us and that is why we have established this partnership with LocQar. It takes only 7 seconds from when customers arrive at the smart locker to when they actually pick up their orders. Also, it is highly convenient because these lockers are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. This makes it possible for customers to pick up at any time of the day to retrieve their parcels. ,“ said Samuel Esiri, Country Manager of Jumia Services Ghana.

This tech-inspired partnership benefits consumers as it ensures faster delivery of orders to customers and improves the level of service, thus increasing consumer confidence and boosting participation in the e-commerce market.

CEO of LocQar, Mr Godwin Agyapong said, “We believe in enabling e-commerce in Africa through the use of smart lockers. We have partnered with Jumia to ensure that customers can pick up their orders from any of our Locqar stations across Ghana. These lockers are also safe and secure. They are located in CCTV controlled environments attached to facilities with high security. They are also fitted with alarms. I encourage all Ghanaians to use the Locqar service to pick up online orders on Jumia. It’s safe and convenient.”

The partnership will offer faster deliveries for Jumia’s cross border shipments. Currently, there are 5 smart lockers in Accra located at the Kotoka International Airport, Accra Mall, Westhills Mall, Junction Mall and Achimota Mall. With this new innovation and technology, the online delivery experience in Ghana is expected to improve greatly through convenience, security and time saving.

About Jumia

Jumia is the leading e-commerce platform in Africa that is built around a marketplace, Jumia Logistics and JumiaPay. The marketplace helps millions of consumers and thousands of sellers to connect and transact. Jumia Logistics enables the delivery of millions of packages through our network of local partners. JumiaPay facilitates the payments of online transactions within Jumia’s ecosystem. With over 1 billion people and 500 million internet users in Africa, Jumia believes that e-commerce is making people’s lives easier by helping them shop and pay for millions of products at the best prices wherever they live. E-commerce is also creating new opportunities for SMEs to grow, and job opportunities for a new generation to thrive.

About Locqar

LocQar stands for “Locker”, which is precisely what we offer. We provide a parcel pick-up solution via smart lockers. Our smart lockers are accessible to anyone who uses our services. Whether you are a small business owner, eCommerce supplier, or individual, our smart lockers simplify buying and selling online. The current address system in Africa makes it difficult to impossible to receive or ship your items at your preferred location. For business owners, this makes it incredibly difficult to expand, as brick and mortar stores are becoming increasingly rare.