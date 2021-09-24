Jumia Unveils ”Brand Festival” In Ghana

’Africa’s leading e-commerce ecosystem introduces unique campaign to bring local and international brands closer to Ghanaian consumers’’

Africa’s leading e-commerce ecosystem has announced the launch of its campaign titled “Jumia Brand Festival”.

This campaign is poised to support both local and international brands to scale their businesses in Ghana while reaching millions of consumers online. The campaign which started on Monday, September 20th will run until Sunday, October 3rd, 2021.

It will also give customers a unique opportunity to shop for authentic items from their favorite brands at affordable prices. With a wide range of products from different categories and brands, customers can enjoy up to 60% discount on all items purchased on Jumia during this period.

The ‘’Jumia Brand Festival’’ is a distinctive campaign which offers consumers the exclusive opportunity to buy from the official stores of the main local and international brands such as Lele ,Nestle, Samsung,Unilever, Diageo, Voltic, Nokia, Nivea, Tecno, Pernod Ricard, Jameson and many others,

Speaking about this campaign, CEO of Jumia Ghana,Tolulope George-Yanwah, said ‘’There are many top local and international brands in Ghana with quality products and services on offer.

With millions of consumers also needing these essential items from the top brands, it is important that we bring our consumers closer to these brands online. Convenience, safety, affordability and the assurance of getting high quality products are among the many benefits of the Jumia Brand Festival’’.

Apart from enjoying great discounts and buying directly from top brands, customers have a plethora of benefits lined up during this campaign.

With daily flash sales at 10 am,12 pm and 3pm, customers enjoy mind blowing discounts on specific brands at these times only on the Jumia app while getting hugely discounted products on the explosion days.

There will also be brand days where certain brands will have products available at exclusively low rates during the campaign. Customers who order can pay via JumiaPay or pay via mobile money to the delivery agent. Orders can also be picked up at the nearest pick-up stations at reduced shipping fees.

To discover the different products available for the Jumia Brand Festival, simply download the Jumia application or click on www.jumia.com.gh.

With the effects of COVID-19 and the need for quality items at affordable prices, Ghanaians can take advantage of the Jumia Brand Festival while looking forward to the upcoming Jumia Black Friday event.

About Jumia

Jumia is a leading e-Commerce platform in Africa. Jumia is built around a marketplace, Jumia Logistics, and JumiaPay. The marketplace helps millions of consumers and thousands of sellers to connect and transact. Jumia Logistics enables the delivery of millions of packages through our network of local partners.

JumiaPay facilitates the payments of online transactions within the Jumia’s ecosystem. With over 1 billion people and 500 million internet users in Africa, Jumia believes that e-commerce is making people’s lives easier by helping them shop and pay for millions of products at the best prices wherever they live. E-commerce is also creating new opportunities for SMEs to grow, and job opportunities for a new generation to thrive.