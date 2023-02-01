Jumper Deborah Acquah Thanks SWAG For Best Female Athlete Of The Year Award

Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) Female Athlete of the year 2022 has sent a message of appreciation to all sports journalists who voted for her at the 47th Awards Night held at the Accra International Conference Centre on Saturday.

The USA based student said on her Facebook wall:

“Thanks to SWAG, Ghana Athletics and all my loyal fans. Also, it is impossible to receive this recognition without the support of my management team and all those who assist me in various ways”.

She is the current holder of Ghana’s indoor long and triple jump records.

Acquah had her secondary school education at Fiaseman Senior High School. She was a student of Western Texas College but is now currently having her college education at Texas A&M University.

She took part in the 2022 World Athletics Championships, 2022 Commonwealth Games, Africa Games in 2019 and World University Games.

Deborah Acquah become the first Ghanaian woman to win a medal in Long Jump, clinching bronze at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. She leapt 6.94 metres to smash her personal best and set a new national record, but most importantly make the podium Deborah finished with bronze behind Nigeria’s Ese Brume and Brooke from Australia, who picked up gold and silver respectively. President of the Ghana Olympic Committee, Mr. Ben Nunoo Mensah presented the medals.